Dow Chemical Co (DOW) Stake Held by AT Bancorp

AT Bancorp held its stake in shares of Dow Chemical Co (NYSE:DOW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. AT Bancorp’s holdings in Dow Chemical were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Dow Chemical by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in Dow Chemical by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in Dow Chemical by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dow Chemical by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group lifted its position in Dow Chemical by 262.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 2,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dow Chemical Co (DOW) opened at 66.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.79 and a 200 day moving average of $63.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.13. Dow Chemical Co has a 1-year low of $51.57 and a 1-year high of $67.50.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 billion. Dow Chemical had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dow Chemical Co will post $4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Dow Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOW. BidaskClub upgraded Dow Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $85.00 target price on Dow Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Dow Chemical in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Dow Chemical in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dow Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.62.

