Dorman Products, Inc. (DORM) Holdings Maintained by Weik Investment Services Inc.

Weik Investment Services Inc. maintained its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dorman Products by 161,230.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,499,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $287,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,091 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dorman Products by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,833,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $234,562,000 after purchasing an additional 27,088 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Dorman Products by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,009,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,547,000 after purchasing an additional 73,884 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Dorman Products by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Dorman Products by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,388,000 after purchasing an additional 51,982 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul R. Lederer sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.82, for a total value of $134,676.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,022.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ DORM) traded down 0.05% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.83. The stock had a trading volume of 17,916 shares. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.63. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $88.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.97.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.01). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $229.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post $3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. FBR & Co reiterated a “mkt perform” rating and set a $74.50 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.25.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc is a supplier of replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks and heavy duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket. As of December 31, 2016, the Company distributed and marketed approximately 155,000 different stock keeping units (SKU’s) of automotive replacement parts and fasteners.

