Dorman Products, Inc. (DORM) Holdings Lifted by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned approximately 0.05% of Dorman Products worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 8.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 10.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the first quarter worth $188,000. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dorman Products Inc. alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, FBR & Co reiterated a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $74.50 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/dorman-products-inc-dorm-holdings-lifted-by-thrivent-financial-for-lutherans.html.

Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (DORM) opened at 72.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.63. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $88.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.11 and a 200 day moving average of $76.97.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $229.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.91 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post $3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Dorman Products news, Director Paul R. Lederer sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.82, for a total transaction of $134,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,022.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc is a supplier of replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks and heavy duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket. As of December 31, 2016, the Company distributed and marketed approximately 155,000 different stock keeping units (SKU’s) of automotive replacement parts and fasteners.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.