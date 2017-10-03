Donald William Watros Sells 100,000 Shares of Hudson's Bay Co (HBC) Stock

Hudson's Bay Co (TSE:HBC) insider Donald William Watros sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.08, for a total transaction of C$1,008,000.00.

On Thursday, September 28th, Donald William Watros sold 71,200 shares of Hudson's Bay Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.60, for a total transaction of C$754,720.00.

Hudson's Bay Co (HBC) traded down 2.62% on Tuesday, hitting $12.64. 167,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.07. Hudson's Bay Co has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $17.33. The company’s market cap is $2.31 billion.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HBC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Hudson's Bay Co from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Hudson's Bay Co from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Hudson's Bay Co from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Hudson's Bay Co from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Hudson's Bay Co from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.22.

About Hudson's Bay Co

Hudson’s Bay Company (HBC) is a Canada-based department store retailer. The Company is an operator and a consolidator, as well as a real estate developer. The Company’s retail portfolio includes approximately 10 banners, in formats ranging from luxury to better department stores to off price fashion shopping destinations, with over 460 stores.

