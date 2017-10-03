Domino’s Pizza Inc (DPZ) Stake Lowered by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its position in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 977,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,073,397 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.03% of Domino’s Pizza worth $206,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2,338.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,344,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $985,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125,632 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth about $113,818,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 32.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,130,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $392,688,000 after acquiring an additional 517,200 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 680.8% during the second quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 532,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,679,000 after purchasing an additional 464,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,164,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $881,007,000 after purchasing an additional 327,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DPZ. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America Corporation lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BidaskClub cut Domino’s Pizza from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.25.

Domino’s Pizza Inc (DPZ) opened at 199.99 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $221.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.35 and its 200-day moving average is $195.14.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $628.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post $5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.65%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc is a pizza restaurant chain company. As of January 1, 2017, the Company operated in over 13,800 locations in over 85 markets around the world. The Company operates through three segments: domestic stores, international franchise and supply chain. Its basic menu features pizza products in various sizes and crust types.

