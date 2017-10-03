Dolphin Digital Media Inc. (DPDMD) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Dolphin Digital Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

Shares of Dolphin Digital Media (OTCMKTS DPDMD) opened at 8.15 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is $76.67 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average is $9.43. Dolphin Digital Media has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $13.50.

Dolphin Digital Media Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, formerly Dolphin Digital Media, Inc, is an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company. The Company produces digital programming for online consumption. The Company operates through two segments: Entertainment Publicity Division (EPD) and Content Production Division (CPD).

