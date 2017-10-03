Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Dolby Laboratories worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Watermark Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, CrestPoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Dolby Laboratories to a “buy” rating and set a $61.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.30.

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Dagmar Dolby sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $5,222,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,419,000 shares of company stock valued at $71,701,100 in the last three months. Insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) opened at 57.86 on Tuesday. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $44.99 and a 12-month high of $59.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $305.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post $1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast and entertainment industries. Its products for cinema include Digital Cinema Servers and Cinema Audio Products, and broadcast and other include Dolby Conference Phone and Other Products. It offers services to support theatrical and television production for cinema exhibition, broadcast and home entertainment, including equipment training and maintenance, mixing room alignment and equalization, as well as audio, color and light image calibration.

