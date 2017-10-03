DnB Nor ASA (DNHBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DnB Nor ASA (NASDAQ:DNHBY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

DnB Nor ASA (NASDAQ DNHBY) traded down 1.01% on Monday, reaching $20.11. 1,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. DnB Nor ASA has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $20.70.

