Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. (SAUC) Expected to Post FY2017 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAUC) – Equities researchers at Dougherty & Co decreased their FY2017 EPS estimates for shares of Diversified Restaurant Holdings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. Dougherty & Co analyst J. Hamblin now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.03.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversified Restaurant Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.
Diversified Restaurant Holdings (SAUC) opened at 2.06 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is $54.95 million. Diversified Restaurant Holdings has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $4.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.53.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in Diversified Restaurant Holdings by 3.8% during the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Restaurant Holdings by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 29,704 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Restaurant Holdings by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 92,740 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Diversified Restaurant Holdings in the 2nd quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Diversified Restaurant Holdings in the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.08% of the company’s stock.
Diversified Restaurant Holdings Company Profile
Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (DRH) is a restaurant company. The Company is a franchisee of Buffalo Wild Wings (BWW).As of September 25, 2016, the Company operated 64 BWW restaurants, which are located in Michigan, Florida, Missouri, Illinois and Indiana. The BWW restaurants feature a range of menu items with a multimedia social environment, a bar and an open layout designed to create a dining experience for sports fans and families.
Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.