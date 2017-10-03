Discovery Communications, Inc. (DISCA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Discovery Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,383,248 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the August 31st total of 34,506,997 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,510,606 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days. Approximately 24.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ DISCA) opened at 21.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.49. Discovery Communications has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $30.25.

Get Discovery Communications Inc. alerts:

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). Discovery Communications had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Discovery Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Discovery Communications will post $2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul J. Guagliardo purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.71 per share, with a total value of $227,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $325,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,243,300. 6.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $1,745,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 52,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 697,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DISCA shares. BidaskClub downgraded Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Discovery Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.27.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/discovery-communications-inc-disca-sees-large-growth-in-short-interest.html.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery Communications, Inc (Discovery) is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. Its segments include U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.