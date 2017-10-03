Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Genesee & Wyoming, Inc. (GWR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming, Inc. (NYSE:GWR) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,616,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,727 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.63% of Genesee & Wyoming worth $110,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 178,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Matthew O. Walsh sold 3,808 shares of Genesee & Wyoming stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $255,250.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,545.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy J. Gallagher sold 5,073 shares of Genesee & Wyoming stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $339,079.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $3,806,604.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,058,531 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GWR. BidaskClub lowered Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Genesee & Wyoming, Inc. (GWR) opened at 73.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.70. Genesee & Wyoming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $80.73.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $540.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.59 million. Genesee & Wyoming had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Genesee & Wyoming, Inc. will post $3.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genesee & Wyoming Company Profile

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and operates freight railroads across the world. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or leased 122 freight railroads worldwide that are organized in 10 operating regions. The Company operates through three segments, which include North American Operations, Australian Operations and U.K./European Operations.

