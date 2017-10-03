Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 62,537 Shares of Colfax Corporation (CFX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,726,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,537 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.22% of Colfax Corporation worth $107,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Colfax Corporation by 4,167.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Colfax Corporation by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Colfax Corporation in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Colfax Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Colfax Corporation in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colfax Corporation alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CFX. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Colfax Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Colfax Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Colfax Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Colfax Corporation in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Colfax Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

In other Colfax Corporation news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 3,574 shares of Colfax Corporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $146,998.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,413.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen Wittig sold 29,189 shares of Colfax Corporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $1,147,127.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,324.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,202 shares of company stock worth $1,312,182 over the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 62,537 Shares of Colfax Corporation (CFX)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-acquires-62537-shares-of-colfax-corporation-cfx.html.

Colfax Corporation (NYSE CFX) opened at 42.05 on Tuesday. Colfax Corporation has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $42.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Colfax Corporation had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $965.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Colfax Corporation will post $1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Corporation Profile

Colfax Corporation is an industrial manufacturing and engineering company. The Company provides gas and fluid handling and fabrication technology products and services to customers around the world. The Company’s segments include Gas and Fluid Handling, and Fabrication Technology. The Gas and Fluid Handling segment supplies a range of gas and fluid handling products, including heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, gas compressors, pumps and certain related products, as well as aftermarket and lubrication-related services, which serves customers in the power generation, oil, gas and petrochemical, mining, marine (including defense) and general industrial and other end markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.