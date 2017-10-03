Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) PT Raised to $110.00 at Williams Capital

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Williams Capital from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Williams Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price (up from $109.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $110.00 price target on Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.18.

Get Diamondback Energy Inc. alerts:

Shares of Diamondback Energy (FANG) opened at 100.00 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $82.77 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.02 and a 200-day moving average of $95.16.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $267.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.75 million. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 137.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post $4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/diamondback-energy-inc-fang-pt-raised-to-110-00-at-williams-capital.html.

In other Diamondback Energy news, insider Michael L. Hollis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $57,518.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at $438,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,805 shares of company stock worth $1,029,501. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s total net acreage position in the Permian Basin was approximately 105,894 net acres.

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.