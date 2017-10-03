Dhx Media Ltd Class B (DHX.B) Price Target Lowered to C$8.50 at B. Riley

Dhx Media Ltd Class B (TSE:DHX.B) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at B. Riley from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Dhx Media Ltd Class B from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Dhx Media Ltd Class B in a research note on Friday, June 16th. TD Securities cut Dhx Media Ltd Class B from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Dhx Media Ltd Class B from C$8.50 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Dhx Media Ltd Class B in a report on Saturday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.41.

