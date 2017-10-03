National Bank Financial cut shares of Dhx Media Ltd Class B (TSE:DHX.B) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Friday. The firm currently has C$5.75 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$8.25.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DHX.B. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Dhx Media Ltd Class B from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dhx Media Ltd Class B from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dhx Media Ltd Class B from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Dhx Media Ltd Class B in a research note on Saturday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a focus stock rating on shares of Dhx Media Ltd Class B in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dhx Media Ltd Class B currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Dhx Media Ltd Class B (DHX.B) Cut to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/dhx-media-ltd-class-b-dhx-b-cut-to-sector-perform-at-national-bank-financial.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Dhx Media Ltd Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dhx Media Ltd Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.