Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE) Given a €15.80 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €15.80 ($18.59) price objective on Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) in a report published on Monday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €21.80 ($25.65) target price on Deutsche Telekom AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. UBS AG set a €18.20 ($21.41) price target on Deutsche Telekom AG and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €19.30 ($22.71) price target on Deutsche Telekom AG and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays PLC set a €20.60 ($24.24) price objective on Deutsche Telekom AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc set a €18.80 ($22.12) price objective on Deutsche Telekom AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €17.55 ($20.64).
Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) opened at 15.797 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €15.38 and a 200 day moving average price of €16.14. Deutsche Telekom AG has a 52 week low of €14.05 and a 52 week high of €18.13. The company has a market cap of €73.76 billion and a PE ratio of 133.873.
About Deutsche Telekom AG
