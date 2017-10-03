Denali Advisors LLC Sells 28,800 Shares of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,604 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 28,800 shares during the period. Wal-Mart Stores comprises approximately 2.8% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wal-Mart Stores were worth $17,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores during the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 1,586.0% during the first quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 9,167 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 13.0% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 47,622 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores during the first quarter worth about $266,000. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Cowen and Company set a $86.00 target price on Wal-Mart Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $80.00 target price on Wal-Mart Stores and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Wal-Mart Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Wal-Mart Stores from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.78.

In other Wal-Mart Stores news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 474,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $37,942,321.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,048,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,288,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 129,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $10,427,276.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,344,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,068,260.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,924,828 shares of company stock worth $785,676,492 in the last three months. 51.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT) traded up 0.92% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.17. 4,156,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.29. Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $81.99. Wal-Mart Stores also saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 5,107 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 351% compared to the typical volume of 1,132 put options.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $123.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.86 billion. Wal-Mart Stores had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 2.60%. Wal-Mart Stores’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. will post $4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment includes its mass merchant concept in the United States operating under the Walmart or Wal-Mart brands, as well as digital retail.

