DelMar Pharmaceuticals (DMPI) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.09

News headlines about DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. DelMar Pharmaceuticals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.0171343001553 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

DMPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 target price on DelMar Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ DMPI) opened at 0.86 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is $18.53 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.22. DelMar Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage drug development company. The Company focuses on the treatment of cancer. The Company is engaged in conducting clinical trials in the United States with its product candidate, VAL-083, as a treatment for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), a form of brain cancer.

