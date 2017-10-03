Dean Foods Company (DF) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,539 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.32% of Dean Foods worth $5,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Dean Foods by 13.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dean Foods by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Nine Chapters Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dean Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Dean Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. grew its stake in Dean Foods by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on DF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dean Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Dean Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dean Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Dean Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Dean Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dean Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Dean Foods Company (DF) opened at 10.84 on Tuesday. Dean Foods Company has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $22.31. The firm has a market cap of $985.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.05.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.09). Dean Foods had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dean Foods Company will post $0.81 EPS for the current year.

Dean Foods Company Profile

Dean Foods Company is a food and beverage company. The Company processes and distributes fluid milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. It is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing a range of branded and private label dairy and dairy case products. It offers branded and private label dairy case products, including fluid milk, ice cream, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mix and other dairy products to retailers, distributors, foodservice outlets, educational institutions and governmental entities across the United States.

