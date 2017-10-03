DCT Industrial Trust Inc (DCT) Now Covered by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of DCT Industrial Trust Inc (NYSE:DCT) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $59.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of DCT Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, September 11th. UBS AG downgraded shares of DCT Industrial Trust from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DCT Industrial Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DCT Industrial Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of DCT Industrial Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.40.

DCT Industrial Trust (NYSE:DCT) opened at 58.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42 and a beta of 0.95. DCT Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $60.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.93.

DCT Industrial Trust (NYSE:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $104.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.54 million. DCT Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 22.20%. DCT Industrial Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DCT Industrial Trust will post $0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. DCT Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 125.25%.

In other news, Director John C. Okeeffe sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $101,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 13.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCT Industrial Trust Inc (DCT) is an industrial real estate company. The Company specializes in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing and management of bulk-distribution and light-industrial properties located in various distribution markets in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: East, Central and West.

