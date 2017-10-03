DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc.

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup Inc. from $43.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Monday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DBVT. BidaskClub lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of DBV Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. DBV Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) opened at 44.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.26. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.06 billion. DBV Technologies has a 1-year low of $31.87 and a 1-year high of $46.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBVT. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,724,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,002,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,784,000 after buying an additional 464,341 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 996,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,098,000 after buying an additional 173,798 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after buying an additional 118,317 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 179,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after buying an additional 45,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA is a France-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on changing the field of immunotherapy by developing a technology platform called Vaskin. The Company’s therapeutic approach is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT, its proprietary method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin using Viaskin.

