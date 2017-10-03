Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) Shares Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 1,041.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,089,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 994,287 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.66% of Darling Ingredients worth $17,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth $157,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Miles Capital Inc. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE DAR) opened at 17.94 on Tuesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $18.27. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average of $16.06.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $896.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.91 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAR. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $19.00 price target on Darling Ingredients and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc (Darling) is a developer and producer of sustainable natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients, creating a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy and fertilizer industries.

