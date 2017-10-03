UBS AG set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Danone SA (EPA:BN) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank AG set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Danone SA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a neutral rating and issued a target price on shares of Danone SA in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Danone SA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup Inc. set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Danone SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Danone SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danone SA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €69.43 ($81.68).

Get Danone SA alerts:

Shares of Danone SA (EPA BN) opened at 66.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €66.68 and a 200 day moving average price of €65.73. The firm has a market cap of €42.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.80. Danone SA has a 12-month low of €57.66 and a 12-month high of €69.52.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/danone-sa-bn-given-a-68-00-price-target-at-ubs-ag.html.

About Danone SA

Danone SA is engaged in holding directly or indirectly companies, and coordination of the main functions and activities. The Company operates through four segments: Fresh Dairy Products Division, Waters Division, Early Life Nutrition Division and Medical Nutrition Division. The Fresh Dairy Products Division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products and specialized dairy products.

Receive News & Ratings for Danone SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.