D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (FIVE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 27,003.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,826,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800,982 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,188,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,250,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 715,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,970,000 after buying an additional 376,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,711,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,493,000 after buying an additional 367,235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) opened at 54.95 on Tuesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $55.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.37 million. Five Below had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 24.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post $1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS AG cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

Five Below, Inc is a specialty retailer offering a range of merchandise for teen and pre-teen customer. The Company offers an assortment of products, including select brands and licensed merchandise across a range of categories, including Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Crafts, Party, Candy and Now. Its product groups include leisure, fashion and home, and party and snack.

