D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 1,356 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1,003.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 19,445 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,891,000 after purchasing an additional 21,339 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ ROLL) opened at 125.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 1.31. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $135.54.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $163.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post $3.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ROLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 19th.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated is an international manufacturer and marketer of engineered precision bearings and products, which are integral to the manufacture and operation of machines, aircraft and mechanical systems. The Company operates through four segments: Plain Bearings; Roller Bearings; Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products.

