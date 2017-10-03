CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Stake Raised by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,492 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health Corporation were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in CVS Health Corporation by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,411,957 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,759,338,000 after purchasing an additional 398,999 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in CVS Health Corporation by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,752,261 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $765,534,000 after purchasing an additional 225,981 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in CVS Health Corporation by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,258,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $726,785,000 after purchasing an additional 589,646 shares during the period. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health Corporation by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,033,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $630,598,000 after purchasing an additional 353,621 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in CVS Health Corporation by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,237,016 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $473,605,000 after purchasing an additional 175,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE CVS) traded up 0.14% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,641,163 shares. The company has a market cap of $82.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.57 and its 200 day moving average is $79.01. CVS Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $69.30 and a 52-week high of $88.92.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. CVS Health Corporation had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post $5.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. CVS Health Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 39.92%.

In related news, insider Larry J. Merlo sold 241,150 shares of CVS Health Corporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $20,032,330.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 299,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,859,112.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 85,743 shares of CVS Health Corporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $7,128,673.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,939,802.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 696,078 shares of company stock worth $56,650,631 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. BidaskClub upgraded CVS Health Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup Inc. reduced their price objective on CVS Health Corporation from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on CVS Health Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $90.00 price objective on CVS Health Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.58.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is an integrated pharmacy healthcare company. The Company provides pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare, Inc (Omnicare) and Omnicare’s long-term care (LTC) operations, which include distribution of pharmaceuticals, related pharmacy consulting and other ancillary services to chronic care facilities and other care settings.

