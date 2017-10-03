Cubic Corporation (CUB) Position Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Cubic Corporation worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Cubic Corporation during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cubic Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Cubic Corporation in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cubic Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Cubic Corporation by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cubic Corporation (CUB) opened at 52.00 on Tuesday. Cubic Corporation has a one year low of $39.50 and a one year high of $55.65. The firm’s market cap is $1.41 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.05 and its 200 day moving average is $47.29.

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $361.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.47 million. Cubic Corporation had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cubic Corporation will post ($0.58) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Cubic Corporation’s payout ratio is currently -22.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded Cubic Corporation from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cubic Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Cubic Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Cubic Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Cubic Corporation in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Cubic Corporation Company Profile

Cubic Corporation (Cubic) designs, integrates and operates systems, products and services that provide situational awareness for its customers in the transportation and defense industries. The Company operates in three business segments across the global transportation and defense markets, which include Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense (CGD) and Cubic Global Defense Services (CGD Services).

