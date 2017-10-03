CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Capital One Financial Corporation restated an equal weight rating on shares of CSI Compressco in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised CSI Compressco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of CSI Compressco in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $5.00 price objective on CSI Compressco and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation dropped their price objective on CSI Compressco from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. CSI Compressco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.25.

Get CSI Compressco LP alerts:

Shares of CSI Compressco (CCLP) traded down 0.58% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,833 shares. CSI Compressco has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $13.54.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 36.43% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $75.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.64 million. Analysts expect that CSI Compressco will post ($1.10) EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/csi-compressco-lp-cclp-upgraded-to-sell-by-valuengine.html.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCLP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 99.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in CSI Compressco by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,050,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,898,000 after purchasing an additional 54,809 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in CSI Compressco by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 111,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in CSI Compressco by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 235,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 28,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP is a provider of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing and storage. The Company sells custom-designed compressor packages and oilfield fluid pump systems, and provides aftermarket services and compressor package parts and components manufactured by third-party suppliers.

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.