Critical Survey: Rockwell Medical (RMTI) and The Competition

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ: RMTI) is one of 19 public companies in the “Specialty & Advanced Pharmaceuticals” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Rockwell Medical to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Rockwell Medical Inc. alerts:

This table compares Rockwell Medical and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockwell Medical -39.68% -42.22% -27.15% Rockwell Medical Competitors -538.85% -41.85% -24.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Rockwell Medical and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockwell Medical 1 0 1 1 2.67 Rockwell Medical Competitors 99 378 987 28 2.63

Rockwell Medical presently has a consensus target price of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 18.90%. As a group, “Specialty & Advanced Pharmaceuticals” companies have a potential upside of 17.24%. Given Rockwell Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rockwell Medical is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rockwell Medical and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Rockwell Medical $54.04 million -$21.07 million -18.69 Rockwell Medical Competitors $2.57 billion $977.16 million 1.09

Rockwell Medical’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Rockwell Medical. Rockwell Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Rockwell Medical has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rockwell Medical’s peers have a beta of 0.85, meaning that their average share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.4% of Rockwell Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of shares of all “Specialty & Advanced Pharmaceuticals” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Rockwell Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of shares of all “Specialty & Advanced Pharmaceuticals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (Rockwell) is a biopharmaceutical company targeting end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and chronic kidney disease (CKD) with products and services for the treatment of iron deficiency, secondary hyperparathyroidism and hemodialysis. The Company operates through the hemodialysis market segment, which involves the manufacture, sale and distribution of hemodialysis products to hemodialysis clinics, including pharmaceutical, dialysis concentrates, dialysis kits and other ancillary products used in the dialysis process. The Company’s drug products include Triferic (ferric pyrophosphate citrate) and Calcitriol (Active Vitamin D) Injection. Triferic is an iron compound that is delivered to hemodialysis patients through dialysate, replacing the iron loss that occurs during their dialysis treatment. Calcitriol (active vitamin D) injection is indicated for treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism in dialysis patients.

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.