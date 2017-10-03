Critical Survey: Morgans Hotel Group (MHGC) vs. La Quinta Holdings (LQ)

Morgans Hotel Group (NASDAQ: MHGC) and La Quinta Holdings (NYSE:LQ) are both cyclical consumer goods & services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Morgans Hotel Group Co. alerts:

33.2% of Morgans Hotel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of La Quinta Holdings shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Morgans Hotel Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of La Quinta Holdings shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Morgans Hotel Group has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, La Quinta Holdings has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Morgans Hotel Group and La Quinta Holdings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morgans Hotel Group -17.23% N/A -6.56% La Quinta Holdings 6.39% 10.01% 2.32%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Morgans Hotel Group and La Quinta Holdings’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morgans Hotel Group N/A N/A N/A $0.23 9.35 La Quinta Holdings $966.42 million 2.13 $299.78 million $0.35 50.00

La Quinta Holdings has higher revenue and earnings than Morgans Hotel Group. Morgans Hotel Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than La Quinta Holdings, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Morgans Hotel Group and La Quinta Holdings, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morgans Hotel Group 0 0 0 0 N/A La Quinta Holdings 0 4 2 0 2.33

La Quinta Holdings has a consensus target price of $13.61, suggesting a potential downside of 22.21%. Given La Quinta Holdings’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe La Quinta Holdings is more favorable than Morgans Hotel Group.

Summary

La Quinta Holdings beats Morgans Hotel Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Morgans Hotel Group Company Profile

Morgans Hotel Group Co. is a lifestyle hospitality company. The Company operates, owns, licenses and develops boutique hotels, primarily in gateway cities and select resort markets in the United States, Europe and other international locations. Its portfolio of Morgans Hotel Group branded hotel properties and food and beverage operations and entities consists of its over three owned hotels, including Hudson in New York, Delano South Beach in Miami Beach and Clift in San Francisco; its owned food and beverage operations consisting of leasehold interests in the food and beverage operations located at Sanderson, in London; its unconsolidated Joint Venture Hotel, including Mondrian South Beach in Miami Beach; its over seven Managed Hotels consisting of Royalton and Morgans in New York, Shore Club in Miami Beach, Mondrian in Los Angeles, and Sanderson, St Martins Lane and Mondrian London in London, and its licensed hotel, Delano Las Vegas, and its franchised hotel, 10 Karakoy, in Istanbul.

La Quinta Holdings Company Profile

La Quinta Holdings Inc. is an owner, operator and franchisor of select-service hotels primarily serving the midscale and upper-midscale sectors under the La Quinta brand. The Company’s segments include owned hotels, franchise and management, and corporate and other. The owned hotels segment is engaged in the operation of owned hotel properties. The franchise and management segment is engaged in various license, franchise and management agreements relating to its owned and franchised hotels. As of December 31, 2016, its portfolio consisted of 888 hotels representing approximately 87,200 rooms located primarily across 48 states in the United States, as well as in Canada, Mexico, Honduras and Colombia, of which 322 hotels were owned and operated, and 566 were franchised. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had a pipeline of 248 franchised hotels in the United States, Mexico, Colombia, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Chile and El Salvador.

Receive News & Ratings for Morgans Hotel Group Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgans Hotel Group Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.