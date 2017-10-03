Critical Analysis: Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) vs. XPO Intermodal (PACR)

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ: EXPD) and XPO Intermodal (NASDAQ:PACR) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Expeditors International of Washington pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. XPO Intermodal does not pay a dividend. Expeditors International of Washington pays out 36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Expeditors International of Washington has raised its dividend for 22 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Expeditors International of Washington and XPO Intermodal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expeditors International of Washington 1 6 1 0 2.00 XPO Intermodal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus target price of $57.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.54%. Given Expeditors International of Washington’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Expeditors International of Washington is more favorable than XPO Intermodal.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.5% of Expeditors International of Washington shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Expeditors International of Washington shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Expeditors International of Washington and XPO Intermodal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expeditors International of Washington 6.54% 22.03% 14.58% XPO Intermodal N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Expeditors International of Washington and XPO Intermodal’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expeditors International of Washington $6.42 billion 1.70 $701.62 million $2.32 26.01 XPO Intermodal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Expeditors International of Washington has higher revenue and earnings than XPO Intermodal.

Summary

Expeditors International of Washington beats XPO Intermodal on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. is a logistics company. The Company is a third-party logistics provider, and purchases cargo space from carriers, including airlines and ocean shipping lines on a volume basis and resells that space to its customers. The Company provides a range of customer solutions, such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions. In addition, the Company’s Project Cargo unit handles special project shipments that move through a single method or combination of air, ocean, and/or ground transportation. The Company’s services include airfreight services, ocean freight and ocean services, and customs brokerage and other services. The Company operates along five geographic areas: the Americas; North Asia; South Asia; Europe, and the Middle East, Africa and India.

XPO Intermodal Company Profile

Pacer International Inc. (Pacer) is a asset-light transportation and global logistics service provider. The Company provides its transportation services from two operating segments: intermodal and logistics. Intermodal provides intermodal transportation services (the movement of freight through trailer or container using two or more modes of transportation, which include rail and truck segments) principally to beneficial cargo owners (end-user customers), transportation intermediaries and steamship lines who use intermodal transportation. Logistics segment provides highway brokerage, supply chain management services, international freight forwarding, ocean shipping, and warehousing and distribution services to a variety of end-user customers. In April 2014, XPO Logistics Inc acquired the entire share capital of Pacer International Inc. In April 2014, it acquired Pacer International Inc.

