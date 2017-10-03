Credit Capital Investments LLC Has $9.32 Million Stake in Tronox Ltd (TROX)

Credit Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Tronox Ltd (NASDAQ:TROX) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 616,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the quarter. Tronox accounts for 12.4% of Credit Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Credit Capital Investments LLC owned 0.52% of Tronox worth $9,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tronox by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Tronox by 669.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 60,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 52,518 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tronox by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tronox by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 749,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,328,000 after acquiring an additional 17,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tronox by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,172,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,970,000 after acquiring an additional 646,598 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Niekerk Willem Hendrik Van sold 12,229 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $253,140.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,633,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. Carlson bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.84 per share, with a total value of $471,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,261.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of Tronox Ltd (NASDAQ:TROX) traded down 0.97% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.38. 1,042,686 shares of the stock traded hands. Tronox Ltd has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $23.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91.

Tronox (NASDAQ:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $622.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tronox Ltd will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TROX shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Tronox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS AG reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Tronox in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

About Tronox

Tronox Limited produces and markets titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigment in North America, Europe, South Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. It primarily operates in two segments, TiO2 and Alkali. The TiO2 segment engages in the exploration, mining, and beneficiation of mineral sands deposits.

