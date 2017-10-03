Credit Capital Investments LLC Has $620,000 Stake in OCI Partners LP (OCIP)

Credit Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in OCI Partners LP (NYSE:OCIP) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,005 shares during the quarter. OCI Partners makes up about 0.8% of Credit Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Credit Capital Investments LLC owned 0.08% of OCI Partners worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in OCI Partners by 4.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,376,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,764,000 after purchasing an additional 428,344 shares during the period. Cowen Inc. increased its holdings in OCI Partners by 117.9% in the second quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 208,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 112,750 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in OCI Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $440,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in OCI Partners by 32.1% in the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 55,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in OCI Partners by 13.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OCIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised OCI Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup Inc. set a $7.00 price target on OCI Partners and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of OCI Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Gregory acquired 10,000 shares of OCI Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $83,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of OCI Partners LP (OCIP) traded down 0.63% on Tuesday, reaching $7.90. 443 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.76. OCI Partners LP has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $10.35. The stock’s market capitalization is $687.28 million.

OCI Partners (NYSE:OCIP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). OCI Partners had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that OCI Partners LP will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. OCI Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -252.63%.

OCI Partners Company Profile

OCI Partners LP owns and operates an integrated methanol and ammonia production facility that is located on the Texas Gulf Coast near Beaumont. The Company has an annual methanol production capacity of approximately 912,500 metric tons and an annual ammonia production capacity of approximately 331,000 metric tons.

