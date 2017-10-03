Creative Planning Has $26.15 Million Stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Chevron Corporation were worth $26,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Americafirst Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron Corporation in the first quarter worth $140,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. increased its position in Chevron Corporation by 438.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP increased its position in Chevron Corporation by 0.3% during the first quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 1,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its position in Chevron Corporation by 8.8% during the first quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 1,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron Corporation alerts:

Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE CVX) traded up 0.65% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.19. 2,059,682 shares of the stock traded hands. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $99.61 and a one year high of $119.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.71 and its 200 day moving average is $107.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 1.24. Chevron Corporation also saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 9,406 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 100% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,703 call options.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.77 billion. Chevron Corporation had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post $3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Chevron Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.26%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Creative Planning Has $26.15 Million Stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/creative-planning-has-26-15-million-stake-in-chevron-corporation-cvx.html.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded Chevron Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Chevron Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chevron Corporation to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of Chevron Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.68.

In other Chevron Corporation news, insider James William Johnson sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $3,431,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patricia E. Yarrington sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $4,329,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,866,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,312 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,343 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron Corporation

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.