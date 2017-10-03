Crane Company (CR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane Company (NYSE:CR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning. They currently have $90.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the last three months, shares of Crane Co. outperformed the Zacks categorized industry. In the years ahead, the company anticipates benefiting from increasing demand for productivity solutions in Payment & Merchandising Technologies segment, high growth aerospace programs in Aerospace & Electronics, recovering orders in Fluid Handling and strengthening end-markets in Engineered Materials. For 2017, the company increased the lower-end of its previously issued earnings guidance of $4.30-$4.55 per share by $0.05 to $4.35-$4.55. Core sales will likely be flat to up 2%. Over the last 60 days, earnings estimates on the stock were revised upwards for both 2017 and 2018.”

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CR. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, July 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Crane from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Crane from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a hold rating on shares of Crane in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Crane from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.50.

Crane (NYSE CR) opened at 80.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.11. Crane has a 12 month low of $59.81 and a 12 month high of $84.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.22.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17. Crane had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $702.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Crane will post $4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.83%.

In other news, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $701,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Edward S. Switter sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $518,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,318.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,630 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CR. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 15.7% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crane by 33.3% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Crane during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Co (Crane) is a manufacturer of engineered industrial products. The Company operates through four segments, including Fluid Handling, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace & Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment is a provider of engineered fluid handling equipment, including Process Valves and Related Products, Commercial Valves and Other Products.

