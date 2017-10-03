Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Trims Position in STERIS PLC (STE)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC reduced its stake in shares of STERIS PLC (NYSE:STE) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,241,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 188,531 shares during the quarter. STERIS PLC accounts for 1.5% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 1.46% of STERIS PLC worth $101,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in STERIS PLC in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in STERIS PLC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in STERIS PLC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. BT Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in STERIS PLC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS PLC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STERIS PLC (STE) traded up 0.17% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.95. The company had a trading volume of 84,510 shares. STERIS PLC has a 52-week low of $63.80 and a 52-week high of $89.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.58 and its 200 day moving average is $79.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.63 and a beta of 1.29.

STERIS PLC (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. STERIS PLC had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $608.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that STERIS PLC will post $4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from STERIS PLC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. STERIS PLC’s payout ratio is presently 88.57%.

In other news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 156,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $13,598,553.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,711.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,744 shares of STERIS PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total value of $235,929.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,739.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,086 shares of company stock worth $14,971,621 in the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STE. Wellington Shields cut shares of STERIS PLC from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STERIS PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of STERIS PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. increased their price target on shares of STERIS PLC from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STERIS PLC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Healthcare Products, which offers infection prevention and procedural solutions for healthcare providers, including capital equipment and related maintenance, and installation services, as well as consumables; Healthcare Specialty Services, which provides a range of specialty services for healthcare providers, including hospital sterilization services, instrument and scope repairs, and linen management; Life Sciences, which offers capital equipment and consumable products, and equipment maintenance and specialty services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and research facilities, and Applied Sterilization Technologies, which offers contract sterilization and laboratory services for medical device and pharmaceutical customers and others.

