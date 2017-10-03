Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Invests $58.62 Million in Vulcan Materials Company (VMC)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 462,764 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,623,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Vulcan Materials at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,385,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,695,724,000 after purchasing an additional 346,085 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 2,909.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,067,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $971,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799,158 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,774,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,822,000 after purchasing an additional 127,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,617,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,609,000 after purchasing an additional 58,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,688,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) traded down 0.07% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.85. 385,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Vulcan Materials Company has a 52-week low of $105.71 and a 52-week high of $138.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.32). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials Company will post $3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

VMC has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. BidaskClub raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

In other news, insider Michael R. Mills sold 981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $115,316.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,036.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David B. Pasley sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total value of $151,887.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at $347,154.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company is a supplier of construction aggregates (primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel) and a producer of asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete. The Company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt Mix, Concrete and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells aggregates (crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates) and related products and services (transportation and other).

