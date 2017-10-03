Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Increases Stake in Equity Commonwealth (EQC)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,222,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 373,963 shares during the period. Equity Commonwealth accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 1.79% of Equity Commonwealth worth $70,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mangrove Partners increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 973,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,755,000 after buying an additional 141,583 shares during the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 67,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,773,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,030,000 after buying an additional 69,779 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 418,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,229,000 after buying an additional 62,588 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,376,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,103,000 after buying an additional 490,700 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE EQC) traded down 0.30% on Tuesday, reaching $30.26. 84,505 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.14. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $28.04 and a 52-week high of $32.51.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post $0.19 EPS for the current year.

EQC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth is an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the ownership and operation primarily of office buildings across the United States. The Company conducts its activities primarily through EQC Operating Trust (the Operating Trust). As of August 14, 2017, the Company’s portfolio included 20 properties and 11 million square feet.

