Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen and Company in a report released on Sunday. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cowen and Company’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UAA. Vetr upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.36 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, September 7th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) opened at 16.60 on Friday. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $39.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.36.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Under Armour will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Cowen and Company Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Under Armour, Inc. (UAA)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/cowen-and-company-reiterates-market-perform-rating-for-under-armour-inc-uaa.html.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at $532,573,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth $393,172,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth $238,861,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth $157,325,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth $151,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc is engaged in the development, marketing and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and youth. The Company’s segments include North America, consisting of the United States and Canada; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific; Latin America, and Connected Fitness.

