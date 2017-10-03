Courier Capital LLC Acquires 1 Shares of Sysco Corporation (SYY)

Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Sysco Corporation were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYY. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Sysco Corporation by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco Corporation by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco Corporation by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco Corporation by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sysco Corporation news, CEO William J. Delaney III sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $10,848,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,281,564. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William J. Delaney III sold 30,000 shares of Sysco Corporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $1,497,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,303,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,141,381 shares of company stock worth $114,829,988 in the last ninety days. 8.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sysco Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Sysco Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Sysco Corporation in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sysco Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Sysco Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sysco Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE SYY) opened at 53.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.52. Sysco Corporation has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $57.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.82 and its 200-day moving average is $52.69.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Sysco Corporation had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post $2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Sysco Corporation (Sysco) is a distributor of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. The Company’s segments include Broadline, SYGMA and Other. The Broadline segment includes its Broadline operations located in the Bahamas, Canada, Costa Rica, Ireland, Mexico and the United States.

