Cott Corporation (COT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Cott Corporation is one of the world’s largest non-alcoholic beverage companies and the world’s largest retailer brand soft drink provider. The Company commercializes its business in over Sixty countries worldwide, with its principal markets being the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Mexico. Cott markets or supplies over two hundred retailer and licensed brands, and Company-owned brands including Cott, RC, Vintage, Vess and So Clear. Its products include carbonated soft drinks, sparkling and flavored waters, energy drinks, sports drinks, juices, juice drinks and smoothies, ready-to-drink teas, and other non-carbonated beverages. “

COT has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cott Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cott Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cott Corporation from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cott Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $13.50) on shares of Cott Corporation in a report on Monday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of Cott Corporation (COT) traded up 1.59% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.29. 1,242,738 shares of the company were exchanged. Cott Corporation has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $16.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.07. The firm’s market cap is $2.13 billion.

Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. Cott Corporation had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cott Corporation will post ($0.01) EPS for the current year.

In other Cott Corporation news, Director Gregory R. Monahan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,689.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $89,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,770 shares in the company, valued at $318,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cott Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cott Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cott Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cott Corporation during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cott Corporation during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000.

Cott Corporation Company Profile

Cott Corp is a Canada-based company, which along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in production of beverages on behalf of retailers, brand owners and distributors. The Company operates through five operating segments: Water & Coffee Solutions; Cott North America; Cott United Kingdom (Cott U.K.), Royal Crown International (RCI) and Mexico.

