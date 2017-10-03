Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Holdings Raised by Honeywell International Inc.

Honeywell International Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,600 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale Corporation makes up approximately 1.8% of Honeywell International Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Honeywell International Inc. owned about 0.07% of Costco Wholesale Corporation worth $47,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,131,561 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,040,476,000 after buying an additional 239,479 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 1.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,099,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,028,898,000 after acquiring an additional 177,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,254,387 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,048,798,000 after acquiring an additional 79,201 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 62.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,583,281 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $768,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 8.6% in the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,582,908 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $768,494,000 after acquiring an additional 361,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale Corporation news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total transaction of $157,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,032.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $481,760 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. UBS AG raised shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Vetr lowered Costco Wholesale Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.04 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale Corporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.40.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) opened at 165.89 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12-month low of $142.11 and a 12-month high of $183.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.35 and its 200 day moving average is $164.91.

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

