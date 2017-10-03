CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) Holdings Trimmed by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of CoStar Group worth $16,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,633,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,173,000 after purchasing an additional 79,521 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,466,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup Inc. set a $320.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.67.

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ CSGP) opened at 271.69 on Tuesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.22 and a 12-month high of $287.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 91.20 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.19.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $237.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post $4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, VP Matthew Linnington sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $482,656.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc (CoStar) is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business community through its database of commercial real estate information covering the United States, the United Kingdom, and parts of Canada, Spain, Germany and France.

