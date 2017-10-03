Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Director James E. Meeks Sells 160,000 Shares

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Director James E. Meeks sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $5,492,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,155. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ CPRT) opened at 34.55 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $25.37 and a one year high of $34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average is $35.09.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.42 million. Copart had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post $1.42 EPS for the current year.

CPRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Copart from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,418,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,417,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,810,000 after buying an additional 3,826,242 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,179,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,556,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,433,000 after buying an additional 3,672,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc (Copart) is a provider of online auctions and vehicle remarketing services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Brazil, Ireland, Spain and India. The Company also provides vehicle remarketing services in Germany. The Company operates through two segments: United States and International.

