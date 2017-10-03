Contrasting Werner Enterprises (WERN) and Its Rivals

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN) is one of 15 publicly-traded companies in the “Freight Trucking” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Werner Enterprises to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Werner Enterprises and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Werner Enterprises 1 8 3 0 2.17 Werner Enterprises Competitors 144 701 590 28 2.34

Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus price target of $31.90, indicating a potential downside of 12.12%. As a group, “Freight Trucking” companies have a potential upside of 13.25%. Given Werner Enterprises’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Werner Enterprises has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Werner Enterprises and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Werner Enterprises 3.90% 7.97% 4.57% Werner Enterprises Competitors 5.03% 10.57% 5.41%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Werner Enterprises and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Werner Enterprises $2.05 billion $334.48 million 33.00 Werner Enterprises Competitors $1.53 billion $229.92 million 29.86

Werner Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Werner Enterprises is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Werner Enterprises has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Werner Enterprises’ peers have a beta of 1.03, suggesting that their average share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Werner Enterprises pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Werner Enterprises pays out 25.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Freight Trucking” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.6% and pay out 16.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.1% of Werner Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of shares of all “Freight Trucking” companies are owned by institutional investors. 34.7% of Werner Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of shares of all “Freight Trucking” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Werner Enterprises peers beat Werner Enterprises on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc. is a transportation and logistics company. The Company is engaged in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in both interstate and intrastate commerce. It operates through two segments: Truckload and Werner Logistics. It provides logistics services through its Werner Logistics division. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of approximately 7,100 trucks, of which 6,305 were company-operated and 795 were owned and operated by independent contractors. Its Werner Logistics division operated 74 intermodal drayage trucks as of December 31, 2016. Its Truckload segment comprises the One-Way Truckload and Specialized Services units. It operates in several provinces of Canada to provide through-trailer service into and out of Mexico. Its Werner Logistic segment is a non-asset-based transportation and logistics provider and comprises four operating units: truck brokerage, freight management, the intermodal and Werner Global Logistics international.

