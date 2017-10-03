Contrasting VWR Corporation (VWR) and DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)

VWR Corporation (NASDAQ: VWR) and DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares VWR Corporation and DENTSPLY SIRONA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VWR Corporation 3.12% 15.54% 4.69% DENTSPLY SIRONA -20.57% 7.24% 5.02%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.9% of DENTSPLY SIRONA shares are held by institutional investors. 35.5% of VWR Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of DENTSPLY SIRONA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for VWR Corporation and DENTSPLY SIRONA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VWR Corporation 0 3 1 0 2.25 DENTSPLY SIRONA 1 1 7 0 2.67

VWR Corporation presently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.57%. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus target price of $65.88, indicating a potential upside of 16.94%. Given DENTSPLY SIRONA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DENTSPLY SIRONA is more favorable than VWR Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

VWR Corporation has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

DENTSPLY SIRONA pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. VWR Corporation does not pay a dividend. DENTSPLY SIRONA pays out -10.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VWR Corporation and DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VWR Corporation $4.58 billion 0.95 $492.10 million $1.08 30.71 DENTSPLY SIRONA $3.84 billion 3.37 $823.80 million ($3.47) -16.23

DENTSPLY SIRONA has higher revenue, but lower earnings than VWR Corporation. DENTSPLY SIRONA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VWR Corporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DENTSPLY SIRONA beats VWR Corporation on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

VWR Corporation Company Profile

VWR Corporation is a provider of product and service solutions to laboratory and production customers. The Company offers a portfolio of branded and private label laboratory products, services and solutions to the life science, general research and applied markets. The Company operates in two segments: Americas and EMEA-APAC. The Americas segment consists of operations located principally in the United States and Canada, as well as in Puerto Rico, Mexico and select countries in Central and South America, including Costa Rica, Brazil, Argentina and Chile. As of December 31, 2016, the Americas segment included 67 facilities located in eight countries. As of December 31, 2016, the EMEA-APAC segment consisted of its operations located principally in Europe, as well as in certain Asia-Pacific countries, and included 110 facilities located in 26 countries. The Company’s portfolio includes chemicals, reagents, consumables, durable products and scientific equipment and instruments.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. is a manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets solutions offering, including dental and oral health products, as well as other consumable medical devices. It operates through two segments: Dental and Healthcare Consumables, and Technologies. The dental industry encompasses the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of disease and ailments of the teeth, gums and supporting bone. Its principal dental product categories are dental consumable products, dental laboratory products, dental specialty products and dental equipment. Additionally, its consumable medical device products are used for urological and surgical applications. These products are produced by the Company in the United States and internationally and are distributed throughout the world under various brand names, including ANKYLOS, AQUASIL ULTRA, ARTICADENT, ATLANTIS, CALIBRA, CAULK, CAVITRON, CELTRA, DELTON, DENTSPLY, DETREY and DYRACT.

