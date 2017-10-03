Contrasting Second Sight Medical Products (EYES) and Cerus Corporation (CERS)

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ: EYES) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Second Sight Medical Products and Cerus Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Second Sight Medical Products -646.89% -168.49% -129.48% Cerus Corporation -164.39% -120.31% -65.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Second Sight Medical Products and Cerus Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Second Sight Medical Products $5.14 million 13.37 -$32.85 million ($0.72) -1.68 Cerus Corporation $36.83 million 8.50 -$61.75 million ($0.61) -4.70

Second Sight Medical Products has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Cerus Corporation. Cerus Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Second Sight Medical Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Second Sight Medical Products has a beta of 3.64, suggesting that its stock price is 264% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cerus Corporation has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.1% of Second Sight Medical Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of Cerus Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of Second Sight Medical Products shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Cerus Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Second Sight Medical Products and Cerus Corporation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Second Sight Medical Products 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cerus Corporation 0 0 4 0 3.00

Second Sight Medical Products currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 313.22%. Cerus Corporation has a consensus price target of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 152.61%. Given Second Sight Medical Products’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Second Sight Medical Products is more favorable than Cerus Corporation.

Summary

Cerus Corporation beats Second Sight Medical Products on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Second Sight Medical Products

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing prosthetic devices that restore vision to blind individuals. The Company’s product, the Argus II System, treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa (RP). The Argus II System provides an artificial form of vision that differs from the vision of people with normal sight. It does not restore normal vision and it does not slow or reverse the progression of the disease. The Company’s Argus II System employs electrical stimulation to bypass degenerated photoreceptor cells and to stimulate remaining viable retinal cells thereby inducing visual perception in blind individuals. The Argus II System works by converting video images captured by a miniature camera housed in a patient’s glasses into a series of small electrical pulses that are transmitted wirelessly to an array of electrodes that are implanted on the surface of the retina.

About Cerus Corporation

Cerus Corporation is a biomedical products company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System for blood safety. The Company operates through blood safety segment. The Company’s INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its technology for controlling biological replication, and is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion. The Company’s INTERCEPT Blood System is designed to target and inactivate blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), West Nile, Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), hepatitis B and C; bacteria and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma and red blood cell transfusion products. The Company’s INTERCEPT Blood System is for use with blood components, including plasma, platelets, and red blood cells.

