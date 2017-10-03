Contrasting Polycom (PLCM) & Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

Polycom (NASDAQ: PLCM) and Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) are both technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Polycom Inc alerts:

This table compares Polycom and Applied Optoelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polycom -3.47% -3.73% -2.23% Applied Optoelectronics 21.92% 31.31% 21.96%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Polycom and Applied Optoelectronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polycom N/A N/A N/A $0.16 77.94 Applied Optoelectronics $368.63 million 3.38 $98.06 million $4.17 15.47

Applied Optoelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Polycom. Applied Optoelectronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Polycom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Polycom and Applied Optoelectronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polycom 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied Optoelectronics 3 0 6 1 2.50

Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus target price of $83.38, indicating a potential upside of 29.22%. Given Applied Optoelectronics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Optoelectronics is more favorable than Polycom.

Risk and Volatility

Polycom has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Optoelectronics has a beta of 3.06, suggesting that its share price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.4% of Polycom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Polycom shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Applied Optoelectronics beats Polycom on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Polycom Company Profile

Polycom, Inc. (Polycom) offers solutions for voice, video and content sharing and a line of support and service solutions. The Company operates in Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC) geographic segments. The Company’s video, voice and content-management and content-sharing solutions include applications for mobile devices, browser-based video collaboration, cloud-delivered services, conference room systems and home/work office solutions and immersive telepresence. It offers various products and solutions, which include UC Group Systems, UC Platform and UC Personal Devices. UC Group Systems includes group video, group voice and immersive telepresence systems. UC Platform includes universal collaboration servers, virtualization management, resource management, recording and streaming, and remote access technologies that constitute the RealPresence Platform. UC Personal Devices includes group video, group voice and immersive telepresence systems.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. is a vertically integrated provider of fiber-optic networking products, primarily for networking end markets, such as Internet data center, cable television (CATV), fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) and telecommunications (telecom). The Company designs and manufactures a range of optical communications products at varying levels of integration, from components, subassemblies and modules to turnkey equipment. To Internet-based data center operators, it supplies optical transceivers that plug into switches and servers within the data center and allow these network devices to send and receive data over fiber optic cables. The Company supplies a range of products, including lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turnkey equipment, to the CATV market. The Company designs, manufactures and integrates its own analog and digital lasers using a combination of Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition (MOCVD) and its Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) fabrication process.

Receive News & Ratings for Polycom Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polycom Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.