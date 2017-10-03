Contrasting Lands’ End (LE) & Its Peers

Lands’ End (NASDAQ: LE) is one of 37 public companies in the “Apparel & Accessories Retailers” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Lands’ End to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.5% of Lands’ End shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of shares of all “Apparel & Accessories Retailers” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Lands’ End shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Apparel & Accessories Retailers” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Lands’ End has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lands’ End’s rivals have a beta of 0.77, indicating that their average stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lands’ End and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lands’ End -8.48% -0.73% -0.19% Lands’ End Competitors 0.80% -2.79% 3.26%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lands’ End and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Lands’ End $1.34 billion $39.65 million -3.62 Lands’ End Competitors $3.36 billion $448.52 million 22.65

Lands’ End’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lands’ End. Lands’ End is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lands’ End and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lands’ End 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lands’ End Competitors 610 3154 2949 91 2.37

Lands’ End presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.73%. As a group, “Apparel & Accessories Retailers” companies have a potential upside of 5.40%. Given Lands’ End’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lands’ End is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Lands’ End rivals beat Lands’ End on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands’ End, Inc. (Lands’ End) is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories and footwear, as well as home products. The Company operates through two segments: Direct and Retail. The Company offers products through catalogs, online at www.landsend.com. The Direct segment sells products through the Company’s e-commerce Websites, international Websites and direct mail catalogs. The Retail segment sells products and services through Lands’ End Shops at Sears across the United States, the Company’s standalone Lands’ End Inlet stores and international shop-in-shops. The Company’s product categories include Apparel and Non-apparel. The Non-apparel category offers accessories, footwear and home goods. The Company provides embroidery, monogramming, gift wrapping, shipping and other services. In addition, the Company offers sheets and pillowcases, duvet covers and comforters, blankets and throws, mattress pads, towels, rugs and mats, school uniforms and shower curtains.

