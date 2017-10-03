Consumer Discretionary SPDR (XLY) Shares Bought by Flinton Capital Management LLC

Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Consumer Discretionary SPDR (NYSE:XLY) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,876 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Consumer Discretionary SPDR were worth $10,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Consumer Discretionary SPDR by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Consumer Discretionary SPDR by 24.9% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new position in Consumer Discretionary SPDR during the second quarter worth $204,000. RFG Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Consumer Discretionary SPDR during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Puplava Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Consumer Discretionary SPDR by 5.8% during the second quarter. Puplava Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Consumer Discretionary SPDR (NYSE:XLY) traded up 0.3624% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.5771. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,354,069 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.54. Consumer Discretionary SPDR has a 1-year low of $76.61 and a 1-year high of $92.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.318 per share. This is a boost from Consumer Discretionary SPDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Consumer Discretionary SPDR to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Consumer Discretionary SPDR Company Profile

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

